NBA players in hilarious emoji battle over Gordon Hayward

Members of the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz are engaged in a hilarious emoji battle on Twitter as they vie for the services of free agent Gordon Hayward.

The humorous battle started on Saturday when Utah’s Rudy Gobert sent the following tweet.

— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 2, 2017

The palm tree represented the Miami Heat; the shamrock represented the Boston Celtics; and the saxophone represented Gobert’s Utah Jazz. Gobert is obviously trying to remind his former running mate, Hayward, to return to the Jazz where they’re an up-and-coming team.

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, whose team met second with Hayward, sent this tweet in response:

— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 2, 2017

Whiteside, whose Heat had the first free agent meeting with Hayward, responded with a great emoji tweet Saturday night that was championship-oriented, more tailored towards recent history:

— Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) July 2, 2017

He’s right: the Heat have more rings than the others since 2000.

Hayward’s final visit will be with the Jazz. This whole thing is reminiscent of what happened with DeAndre Jordan two years ago.