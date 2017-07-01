Ad Unit
Saturday, July 1, 2017

NBA players in hilarious emoji battle over Gordon Hayward

July 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Gordon Hayward Utah Jazz

Members of the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz are engaged in a hilarious emoji battle on Twitter as they vie for the services of free agent Gordon Hayward.

The humorous battle started on Saturday when Utah’s Rudy Gobert sent the following tweet.

The palm tree represented the Miami Heat; the shamrock represented the Boston Celtics; and the saxophone represented Gobert’s Utah Jazz. Gobert is obviously trying to remind his former running mate, Hayward, to return to the Jazz where they’re an up-and-coming team.

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, whose team met second with Hayward, sent this tweet in response:

Whiteside, whose Heat had the first free agent meeting with Hayward, responded with a great emoji tweet Saturday night that was championship-oriented, more tailored towards recent history:

He’s right: the Heat have more rings than the others since 2000.

Hayward’s final visit will be with the Jazz. This whole thing is reminiscent of what happened with DeAndre Jordan two years ago.


