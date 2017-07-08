Hassan Whiteside has hilarious quote about new teammate Kelly Olynyk

The Hassan Whiteside-Kelly Olynyk frontcourt pairing already appears to be off to a great start.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Whiteside dropped this funny quote about his newest Miami Heat teammate, per Clay Ferraro of WPLG.

Hassan Whiteside says Kelly Olynyk is underrated because "he looks like a surfer" (on @ByTimReynolds periscope) — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 8, 2017

Olynyk, who agreed to a lucrative deal with the Heat earlier this week, doesn’t always look the part of a quality NBA player. But the seven-footer can pass, move, shoot, and do a lot more than meets the eye.

In any case, it’s great to see that Whiteside and Olynyk are moving past whatever issues they made have had in the past.