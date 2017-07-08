Ad Unit
Saturday, July 8, 2017

Hassan Whiteside has hilarious quote about new teammate Kelly Olynyk

July 8, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Hassan Whiteside

The Hassan Whiteside-Kelly Olynyk frontcourt pairing already appears to be off to a great start.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Whiteside dropped this funny quote about his newest Miami Heat teammate, per Clay Ferraro of WPLG.

Olynyk, who agreed to a lucrative deal with the Heat earlier this week, doesn’t always look the part of a quality NBA player. But the seven-footer can pass, move, shoot, and do a lot more than meets the eye.

In any case, it’s great to see that Whiteside and Olynyk are moving past whatever issues they made have had in the past.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus