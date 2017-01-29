Hawks fans troll Carmelo Anthony with ‘Let’s go Clippers’ chant (Video)

Atlanta Hawks fans sure know how to be topical.

As he stepped to the free throw line in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Atlanta, New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was serenaded by “Let’s go Clippers” chants from the Philips Arena crowd.

Of course, Melo-to-Lob-City trade rumblings have begun to pick up some serious momentum this week with the nine-time All-Star looking like a goner in New York. But Anthony managed to get something of the last laugh on Sunday, finishing with a season-high 45 points despite the Knicks ultimately losing in a thrilling quadruple-overtime affair. As such, the Hawks faithful probably should be rooting for the trade go through so they’ll never have to see him in the Eastern Conference ever again.

