Report: Hawks interested in Jose Calderon

It’s back to the drawing board for veteran point guard Jose Calderon, and a certain Eastern Conference team is keeping close tabs on him.

According to a report by Marc Stein of ESPN Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are searching for backcourt depth, and Calderon is a prime target for them.

The Hawks are looking at a number of PGs in search of backcourt depth, according to league sources, with Jose Calderon prime among them. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

The 35-year-old Calderon was officially bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week. He was originally expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors, but the injury to Kevin Durant led them to give their final roster spot to Matt Barnes instead.

27-year-old rookie Malcolm Delaney is Atlanta’s only true backup point guard behind Dennis Schröder, so Calderon’s playmaking and veteran know-how could provide a boost as they look to improve on their fifth seed in the East.