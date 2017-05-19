Report: Hawks offered Pacers four first-round picks for Paul George

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly wanted Paul George very badly back in February.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Hawks offered the Indiana Pacers four first-round picks in a bad to acquire George in February. The Hawks were one of several teams to make an offer, though all were rejected by Indiana’s then-president Larry Bird.

Reports at the time indicated the Boston Celtics were also talking to the Pacers about a George deal.

George is entering the final season of his contract with the Indiana Pacers, and there is another team that the star supposedly has his sights set on. Indiana has some difficult decisions to make with regard to his — and their — future.