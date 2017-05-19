Hawks reportedly denied permission to talk with Neil Olshey

The Atlanta Hawks are swinging for the fences with their general manager search and don’t mind being turned down in the process.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks requested to speak with Portland Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey about their vacancy but were denied permission.

Teams typically allow their employees to interview for jobs if the job in question serves as a promotion. In the case of a lateral move, such as this, it’s no surprise a team like Portland wouldn’t want to let Olshey go elsewhere.

In addition to pursuing Olshey, the Hawks reportedly have been linked to Brooklyn’s Trajan Langdon, Chauncey Billups, Joe Dumars, Brent Barry and even Cleveland’s David Griffin.