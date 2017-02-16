Report: Hawks have talked Thabo Sefolosha, Tim Hardaway Jr. trades

The Atlanta Hawks are working the phones ahead of the trade deadline.

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on Thursday that the Hawks have been “active” with one week to go until the deadline and have talked trades of Thabo Sefolosha and Tim Hardaway Jr. Vivlamore adds that Atlanta could also move Tiago Splitter, who has missed the entire year thus far with injury but has an attractive $8.5 million expiring contract.

Sefolosha, a strong perimeter defender averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season, has a deal that is also expiring. Meanwhile, Hardaway Jr., who can pack more scoring punch and is currently averaging a career-best 13.1 points per game, is due to hit restricted free agency come summer.

The Hawks may have taken this core player off the block. But as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference at the moment, they should still be a fascinating participant in the final few days of NBA trade season.