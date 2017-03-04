Heat, Cavs involved in scuffle at end of Saturday’s game (Video)

LeBron James was held out for rest, but that didn’t stop the sparks from flying between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

At the end of the Heat’s 120-92 victory over the Cavs at American Airlines Arena, a game in which both James and Kyrie Irving sat out for maintenance, words were exchanged between the two teams and a scuffle of sorts ensued.

The Cavs appeared to be upset with a garbage time sequence that saw Heat guard Rodney McGruder throw down a putback dunk over Cavs big man Channing Frye before rearing up and smacking him on the back. In particular, injured Cavs guard JR Smith, in street clothes on the bench, had some words for McGruder and needed to be restrained.

The two teams will actually meet again in Cleveland this coming Monday as well as back in Miami on April 10 (not to mention the very real possibility of the Heat landing the eighth seed in the East and facing off against the Cavs in the first round). As such, there will be plenty of opportunity for retribution between the two adversaries over the next several weeks.

Video via NBA Reddit