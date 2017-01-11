Report: Heat not actively shopping Hassan Whiteside

Despite a putrid 11-29 start to the 2016-17 season, the Miami Heat are still looking on the Whiteside of life.

According to a report by Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post Wednesday, the Heat are not actively shopping center Hassan Whiteside.

Zach Lowe of ESPN had said earlier this week on his podcast that every player on the Miami roster was available for trade and even mentioned Whiteside by name as an asset who is not untouchable.

The case for Whiteside’s long-term future in South Beach is a tricky one. He just signed a four-year, $98 million max deal to return to the Heat this offseason and is a top-tier shot-blocker and interior presence (averaging 17.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game this season). But at 27 years old, Whiteside is a bit past the ideal age for a player to construct a rebuild around. His well-documented attitude concerns have also been a source of friction with management lately.

Chiang does add that the Heat are listening to offers that come their way for Whiteside, and they also appear to be flirting with the idea of trading away another core veteran. As such, Miami should be an intriguing team to monitor as the February 23 trade deadline draws nearer.