Hornets GM mistakenly introduces Dwayne Bacon as Dwyane Wade (Video)

Charlotte Hornets GM Rich Cho definitely knows how to say “no pressure.”

At Friday’s introductory press conference for new draftees Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon, Cho mistakenly referred to Bacon as “Dwyane Wade.”

It probably doesn’t help that Bacon is a shooting guard like Wade and that he played his college ball at Florida State, just a few hundred miles north of where Wade spent the first 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Miami Heat. Then again, maybe Cho is still having a difficult time getting over what Wade did to his team in the playoffs a little over a year ago.

H/T theScore