Did Ice Cube confirm Chauncey Billups is taking Cavs job?

Ice Cube may have inadvertently broken some pretty big NBA front office news on Wednesday.

The actor and musician has built a summer 3-on-3 league of NBA legends, and due to that connection, he may have confirmed that Chauncey Billups is poised to take charge of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office.

TMZ Sports spoke to Cube and asked him who the favorites to win his league are, and he seemed to indicate that Billups, who had been set to play, would no longer be involved due to other obligations.

“It was the Killer 3’s for a minute but since Chauncey took that job, it might change,” Cube said.

It isn’t entirely clear if Cube has inside information or he was simply reacting to media reports linking Billups to the position. There has been no public confirmation that the Cavaliers are putting the former NBA guard in charge of basketball operations, but we know he has interviewed twice and there are no other known candidates. His hiring wouldn’t be a surprise at this point, but Ice Cube breaking the news would be.