Ice Cube hoping Kobe Bryant joins BIG3 in 2018

Could we possibly see future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant return to the basketball court in 2018? Well, if Ice Cube has any say in the matter, we absolutely will.

The founder of BIG3 — a three-on-three league that debuted this year and features several former NBA legends — told KTLA Morning News on Thursday that he’s had talks with Bryant about joining the league next season.

“I hope his competitive juices get to itching him and he wants to come into the league, score 50 and win the game. We hope he’ll play one day,” Ice Cube said via TMZ. “We expect to have big names next year and hopefully Kobe will be one of them.”

Although Ice Cube is hopeful, Rashad McCants of team Trilogy doesn’t necessarily see Bryant coming out of retirement any time soon.

“Well, I mean, looking at the recent pictures of Kobe’s retirement body, it would be tough because I know how determined and focused he is when he is in his Mamba mode. Right now, he’s relax-retired mode, and it doesn’t look like he’s moving from that mode anytime soon,” McCants told ClutchPoints.

Allen Iverson, another major and somewhat controversial BIG3 star, has stated publicly he’d love for Bryant to join the league.

Whether Bryant signs on the dotted line or not, Ice Cube implied several big names will be joining the league in 2018 as they look to expand upon their early success.