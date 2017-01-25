Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league lands Rick Barry, Clyde Drexler, Rick Mahorn as coaches

Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league is starting to round into form.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein on Wednesday, hardwood legends Rick Barry and Clyde Drexler, two of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History, as well as former Detroit Pistons Bad Boy Rick Mahorn will be joining as coaches.

The 3-on-3 league co-founded by @icecube — @TheBig3 — has landed NBA legends @Rick24Barry, Clyde Drexler and @badboyhorn44 as coaches — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 25, 2017

The trio does have some coaching experience. Barry coached in various minor basketball leagues in the United States, Drexler was head coach at his alma mater of Houston for two seasons, and Mahorn coached in the Continental Basketball Association and was an assistant in the WNBA for many seasons.

But with 18 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, and three championship rings among them, name recognition is what matters most here in getting these greats onboard. With this recent Hall of Fame inductee also confirmed to be joining as a player, it’s shaping up to be quite the star-studded turnout for Captain Dickson’s league.

Image via Complex News on YouTube