Report: Iman Shumpert expected to miss two months with torn meniscus

Iman Shumpert underwent surgery on his knee Friday, as expected. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee, but now there’s some new information coming out.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania says Shumpert had surgery for a meniscus tear in his left knee. He is expected to miss two months.

Sources: Cleveland guard Iman Shumpert underwent surgery for a small meniscus tear in his left knee today, expected to be sidelined for two months. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2017

The two-month timetable is about what was expected when news was announced Thursday about his knee operation.

Shumpert has only played in 13 games this season because of knee issues. Derrick Rose is also out, along with Isaiah Thomas, which leaves the Cavs somewhat shorthanded. Dwyane Wade, JR Smith and Kyle Korver will continue to get minutes while Shumpert is out.