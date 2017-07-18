Report: Indiana backed out of Paul George deal with Cavaliers at last minute

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be ruing the offseason of 2017 for a very long time.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, appearing on The Jump on Tuesday, said that the Cleveland Cavaliers were so close to closing a deal with the Indiana Pacers for Paul George that the player was about to be given the go-ahead to speak to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

“It was so close, in fact, that Indiana was about to give permission to Paul George to get on the phone with Dan Gilbert,” Wojnarowski said. “Indiana backed out of it and did the Oklahoma City deal.”

Amazingly, this is, according to reports, not the only deal for a star player that Cleveland almost had but didn’t get done. It doesn’t sound like there has been any lack of effort on Cleveland’s part to get LeBron James some help — but factors both within and beyond their control intervened.