Isaiah Austin signs deal with Serbian professional team

Isaiah Austin has officially overcome the odds to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional basketball player.

Austin announced on Saturday that he has agreed to play for KK Crvena zvezda, a European basketball team based in Belgrade, Serbia. He shared video of his contract signing on Facebook.

From Austin’s post:

After 2014 I was told this day would never come, but God is great and has been with me this whole time, so here I am! Signing my first professional basketball contract ever, and I am so grateful! Thankful for an opportunity to be a part of one of the best clubs in Europe KK Crvena zvezda Club. Thank you guys for the chance to do what I’ve always loved! It’s been a long time coming, and thank you all for the support, pray for me! #MyDreamAgainNeverStops!

The 7-foot-1 Austin, a former standout at Baylor University, was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. But he was diagnosed with the genetic disorder Marfan syndrome shortly before the draft took place, dashing his hopes of playing in the NBA. Commissioner Adam Silver did, however, manage to provide us with this cool moment by bringing Austin up to the stage during the draft as a ceremonial pick.

But Austin, now 23 years old, announced in December that doctors had cleared him to play basketball again, opening the door for this opportunity to play professionally overseas. He will be teammates on KK Crvena zvezda with the likes of former Milwaukee Buck Nate Wolters, former Golden State Warrior Ognjen Kuzmic, and former UCLA Bruin Jonah Bolden, and it’s awesome to see Austin finally getting the chance to live out his dream.