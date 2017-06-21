Isaiah Thomas, Blake Griffin follow each other on Instagram, start rumors

NBA free agent season often spawns some of the more amusing rumors of any sport simply based on what players do on social media.

Case in point: Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin set the internet alight with rumors over a simple mutual Instagram follow.

It started with Thomas, the Boston Celtics point guard.

Recruiting never stops pic.twitter.com/EEXXZSfPcb — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 21, 2017

Griffin reciprocated later Wednesday, hyping up fans even more.

Should we read anything into it? Well, no. Maybe Thomas does seriously want to recruit Griffin to the Celtics, as they are definitely considered a threat to sign him away from the Los Angeles Clippers. That recruiting probably wouldn’t play out over Instagram, though.

H/T theScore