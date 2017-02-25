Isaiah Thomas blasts DeMarre Carroll over flagrant foul

Isaiah Thomas hit DeMarre Carroll with a resounding “Not today, Satan” after the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

In the first half of the eventual 107-97 Raptors win, Carroll gave a hard shove in the back to Thomas on a fast break and was whistled for a Flagrant 1 foul.

After the game, Thomas was asked about the play and didn’t hold back.

“It was intentional. Did you see it?” the two-time All-Star point guard said, per ESPN. “Yeah, that’s not a basketball play by any means. Guys who aren’t factors in games do that. It is what it is.

“It’s not like back in the day where you can put your hands up and fight a guy,” Thomas continued. “You can’t do that. But that was not a basketball play whatsoever, and that’s not cool that he did that.”

Intraconference beefs have a way of gravitating towards Thomas, so we’ll see if the two teams, who do not meet again this regular season, cross paths again in the playoffs to offer us some more fireworks.