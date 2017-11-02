Isaiah Thomas calls out Sixers on Twitter over Jahlil Okafor saga

Isaiah Thomas knows what it feels like to be disrespected by your team, and now he is standing up for Jahlil Okafor now that Okafor is facing the same.

Thomas took to Twitter on Thursday to call out the Philadelphia 76ers over their treatment of the third-year big man.

Man they acting like @JahlilOkafor don’t got game. Let the man go and rock out for somebody else! Crazy how they doing him — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 2, 2017

The Sixers have tried to trade the 21-year-old Okafor since last season but haven’t been able to find a deal and have buried him on the bench instead. They recently declined his fourth-year option and are further angering him by refusing to negotiate a buyout in what is becoming an increasingly ugly saga.

As for Thomas, he clearly wasn’t pleased that the Boston Celtics traded him this summer, so it’s easy to see why he’s vocal in support of his fellow players.