Isaiah Thomas to join Celtics for meeting with Gordon Hayward

The Boston Celtics will be pulling out all the stops in an effort to impress free agent Gordon Hayward. Even team point guard Isaiah Thomas will be heading to Boston to join the meeting.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reports the news about Thomas joining the meeting:

According to a league source, Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is headed to Boston to be part of the Gordon Hayward meeting tomorrow. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2017

After striking out on the Paul George trade front and not acquiring Jimmy Butler, Boston really needs to sign Hayward in order to close the gap with the Cavaliers. It sounds like they’re not messing around here, and they really shouldn’t.

They will have competition in the Hayward sweepstakes from Miami and Utah.