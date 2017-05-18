Isaiah Thomas: Celtics are not scared of Cavaliers

Isaiah Thomas made it clear on Thursday that he has no fear of the intimidating Cleveland Cavaliers, and he even dropped a funny reference to prove his point.

Thomas’ Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday by a large margin, and the truth is the game wasn’t close most of the way. But he says Boston is still confident it can win the series.

“I’m very confident,” Thomas said Thursday, via Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. “I believe in these guys. We’re not scared of Cleveland. They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on Space Jam. Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1 and we’ve just got to protect home court in Game 2 and get the win.”

That’s the exact kind of comment you want to hear from a star. You want the player to believe a loss was a fluke and that they can easily win. With plenty left in the best of seven series, the last thing the Celtics would need is for their players to start packing things up and prepare for a sweep. They have to believe and have to remain confident otherwise they would be done for.

If the Celtics are smart, they’ll show Thomas this video and hope it motivates him for Game 2.