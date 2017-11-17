Isaiah Thomas eager to knock off Celtics in Conference Finals

Isaiah Thomas may still be over a month away from making his season debut, but he already appears to be plotting his vengeance.

In an interview with week with Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports, the two-time All-Star guard was asked about the possibility of facing and defeating his former team, the Boston Celtics, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Oh, that would be lovely,” replied Thomas. “That would be the story that God made, and it probably will work that way. It always does. It always works – I’m not going to say in my favor, but it seems to always work out no matter what the circumstance is.

“That would be a special moment,” he continued. “If they make it there, and we make it there, and then we clash, and then you never know what’s going to happen. But I’ll be ready for whatever happens.”

Thomas still (rightfully) appears to have a lot of bad blood for the Celtics after being abruptly traded this summer despite giving his all to the team during his three seasons there. Boston is the best team in the East right now and the Cavs have won the conference the last three years running, so it looks like Thomas will have a pretty good chance of getting his wish.