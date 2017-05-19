Isaiah Thomas exits Game 2 at halftime with right hip strain

Things have quickly gone from bad to worse for the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At halftime of Friday’s Game 2, the Celtics announced that All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas had a right hip strain and would not play in the second half.

Isaiah Thomas will miss the remainder of tonight's game with a right hip strain. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 20, 2017

Thomas missed all six of his field goal attempts in the first half, finishing with just two points and six assists in 18 minutes. The Cavs jumped out to a 41-point lead at the half on Friday (the largest in NBA playoff history) and promptly sent the Internet into a frenzy. Now that the Celtics’ best player is banged up as well, a four-game sweep is starting to look almost inevitable.