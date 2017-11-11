Isaiah Thomas says he expected Celtics’ success

The Boston Celtics have won eleven consecutive games after an 0-2 start, putting them firmly atop the Eastern Conference. That hot start has taken some by surprise — but not Isaiah Thomas.

Now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former Celtics point guard has been watching from afar and isn’t shocked by the team’s early success — though he is a bit taken aback by their winning streak.

“I knew they were going to be good,” Thomas told Joe Vardon of cleveland.com. “They won 10 in a row, that’s definitely a surprise. That’s hard to do. Like, they’ve got good players, they’ve got a great coach. That was going to happen. It’s not like they traded me and they were going to be a bad team. They were definitely going to be a good team no matter what. They’ve got good players on top of having a great coaching staff.”

Thomas has had his share of grievances with the organization since he was traded, but he clearly still has some love for the players and coaching staff. Of course, once he returns from his injury, his primary job with the Cleveland Cavaliers will be knocking them off that perch.