Isaiah Thomas: Gordon Hayward signing makes Celtics championship contenders

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is feeling very optimistic about the Boston Celtics’ chances with Gordon Hayward in the fold.

Thomas said that Hayward will help the Celtics get to the next level — which, for them, is contending for and winning an NBA championship.

"We added Gordon Hayward, which is an All-Star-caliber player that’s going to help us get to the next level — and that’s the championship.” pic.twitter.com/SkXj0RLsbk — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 7, 2017

Thomas clearly thinks a lot of Hayward, as he was involved in Boston’s recruitment of the forward. The Celtics finished atop the Eastern Conference last season, too — with Hayward in the fold, they’re understandably dreaming of much bigger things than that.