Monday, August 7, 2017

Isaiah Thomas: Gordon Hayward signing makes Celtics championship contenders

August 7, 2017
by Grey Papke

Isaiah Thomas

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is feeling very optimistic about the Boston Celtics’ chances with Gordon Hayward in the fold.

Thomas said that Hayward will help the Celtics get to the next level — which, for them, is contending for and winning an NBA championship.

Thomas clearly thinks a lot of Hayward, as he was involved in Boston’s recruitment of the forward. The Celtics finished atop the Eastern Conference last season, too — with Hayward in the fold, they’re understandably dreaming of much bigger things than that.

