Isaiah Thomas thinks the Gordon Hayward-Jae Crowder feud is over

The Boston Celtics have a couple of players who have some awkward pasts with each other, but Isaiah Thomas isn’t worried about that.

Celtics center Al Horford has a less-than-stellar relationship with new acquisition Marcus Morris’s twin brother Markieff. Then there was this whole thing, with Celtics forward Jae Crowder not particularly pleased by Celtic fans’ efforts to recruit Gordon Hayward to town.

Is any of this going to pose a problem for the new teammates?

“We trying to win a championship, so we put all that aside,” Thomas told A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England. “We’re gonna try to figure this thing out sooner rather than later and then try to compete for a championship, but all those other things, I think it goes out the window now that you’re teammates.”

Crowder’s beef wasn’t even really with Hayward so much as it was with the fans, so Thomas is probably right. The Celtics have gotten better. The remaining players will get over that.