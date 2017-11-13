Isaiah Thomas keeps LeBron James ‘Arthur’ meme rolling on Instagram

Isaiah Thomas took a page out of the LeBron James social media book and continued the “Arthur” meme on Monday night.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 114-111 at Madison Square Garden, Thomas posted the following photo on Instagram, along with the caption, “Mood …”

Mood… A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

The caption is identical to what James posted a week ago that caused a stir. The only difference is James included a photo from the show “Arthur” that displayed a clenched fist to show frustration, whereas Thomas’ post is a happy one from “Arthur.”

Now that the Cavs have won two in a row to get back to .500, Thomas has a reason to be happy. That’s something few envisioned being a cause for celebration before the season started.