Isaiah Thomas says he and Markelle Fultz can play together

Isaiah Thomas remains confident that he and Markelle Fultz could play together if they end up on the same team.

Fultz is a candidate to be selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, and Thomas’ Boston Celtics own the top pick. Thomas and Fultz play the same position — point guard. Thomas is set to be an unrestricted free agent after next season, which theoretically would be after Fultz’s rookie year.

There has been some speculation that the Celtics could let Thomas walk and replace him with Fultz, but Thomas isn’t worried about that. Instead, he believes they could play together.

“He’s a good friend of mine. If it happens, we’ll figure out how to play together. If not, we’ll go from there,” Thomas said via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

The two are friends thanks to their connection as former University of Washington players. Thomas has felt all along that the two could coexist. Back in March, he praised Fultz’s ability and talents while talking up the fellow Husky for the top pick. Thomas also noted his flexibility as a player in saying he could work with Fultz if the opportunity arose.

If Boston ends up with both players, that will be a good problem to have.