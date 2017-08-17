Isaiah Thomas on protesting national anthem: ‘I’m not going to do it’

Many professional athletes have chosen to make a political statement over the past year or so by not standing during the national anthem, but don’t expect Isaiah Thomas to be the next.

In a brief chat with TMZ this week, Thomas said he has never considered protesting the national anthem but doesn’t fault those who have.

“I guess, stand for what you feel is right,” he said. “I’m not going to do it, but that’s those players’ decisions.”

Thomas was asked if he would look down on a fellow player for not standing during the anthem.

“Oh no, no, I wouldn’t,” he said. “If he has a reason for doing it, that’s his reason. … Everybody has their own reason.”

The Celtics star added that he wishes “everybody would love and not hate.”

Colin Kaepernick made protesting the national anthem major news last year, and many have taken up his cause since. We have heard players express a wide variety of opinions on the topic, including one NFL star who said he won’t protest because he wants to be able to feed his family.