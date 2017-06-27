Isaiah Thomas has great reaction to getting All-Defensive team vote

Isaiah Thomas inexplicably received a vote for the NBA’s All-Defensive teams on Monday, and even he knows the person who voted for him had to have been smoking something very powerful.

To put it nicely, Thomas struggles on the defensive side of the ball. The 5-foot-9 point guard is one of the best scorers in the game, but the other end of the floor isn’t really his speciality. That’s why Thomas got such a kick out of the lone vote he got.

Whoever voted for me for all defense is a REAL one. They know what's up! LOL 3rd team all defense next year — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 27, 2017

In terms of real plus-minus, which measures defensive efficiency for NBA players, Thomas ranked 467th out of 468 eligible players last season at -3.89. Even if you’re not into advanced metrics, that gives you an idea of just how asinine the All-Defensive team vote was.

Thomas even poked fun at himself during the playoffs when a reporter asked about his defense.

Avery Bradley praised Isaiah Thomas' defense and IT had a hilarious response. pic.twitter.com/75mt4HirgO — NESN (@NESN) April 27, 2017

Thomas’ teammate Avery Bradley, on the other hand, is one of the best defenders in basketball. Thomas was one of several players who expressed their disgust on Twitter when Bradley was left off the All-Defensive teams.

Fortunately, Bradley is almost good enough to play defense for both himself and Thomas.