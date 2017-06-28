Isaiah Thomas recruits Blake Griffin in Instagram comment

Isaiah Thomas is many things, but a master of subtlety is not one of them.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, SLAM Magazine paid tribute to the Los Angeles Clippers’ Lob City era, which officially came to an end with the news of Chris Paul being traded to the Houston Rockets. For his part, Thomas responded with a recruiting message for Blake Griffin to come to Boston.

Isaiah Thomas out here recruiting Blake Griffin? pic.twitter.com/qcGfUF4P0h — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 28, 2017

It’s not the first time in recent days that Thomas and Griffin have caused some free agency stir on the ‘Gram. Granted, with Paul out of the picture in LA, the Clippers now appear to be prioritizing Griffin’s return. But the Celtics can probably offer the five-time All-Star big man a better chance to compete, so, however frank, it’s at least good on Thomas for doing his due diligence.