Isaiah Thomas roasts former teammate Amir Johnson in Instagram comment

Amir Johnson cashed out in free agency, signing a one-year deal worth $11 million with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was more money than some expected Johnson to receive, as he struggled to get on the court down the stretch during the Celtics’ playoff run.

Nonetheless, Philadelphia is happy to have the veteran big man. Johnson posted an Instagram photo of his introductory press conference with new teammate J.J. Redick and Philly GM Bryan Colangelo. In the comments, Johnson got a friendly little roast from his former point guard, Boston’s Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas joked that if they played each other and Johnson switched on a ball screen, ending up one-on-one with Thomas, the guard would make him fall. Johnson retorted that he’d “lock (Thomas) up” in that matchup.

Just some hilarious, friendly banter. Thomas and fellow Celtic Al Horford both liked the photo; they’re clearly happy for Johnson.

The 6-foot-9, 30-year-old Johnson averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last year. He should be a steadying presence in Philadelphia’s young locker room.