Isaiah Thomas ruled out for rest of playoffs with hip injury

Isaiah Thomas has been ruled out for the remainder of the postseason because of his hip injury, the Boston Celtics announced Saturday.

Thomas re-aggravated his hip injury during the Game 2 blowout loss on Friday night. It’s the same hip injury he had in March that led him to miss two games.

“Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred,” said Celtics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McKeon. “The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue.”

The Celtics said Thomas did not travel with the team to Cleveland, where the next two games of the series will be held.

Boston’s chances in the series already looked grim following two home blowout losses in the first two games, so this injury won’t help matters. Boston’s chances of even taking a game from Cleveland look even worse now.