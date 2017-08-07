Isaiah Thomas says he deserves max deal

Height can be an issue for Boston Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, but he certainly doesn’t sell himself short.

Thomas was asked over the weekend at his annual basketball clinic about his confidence in getting the max when he becomes a free agent next summer.

“Very confident,” replied the ex-No. 60 pick, per Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald. “I deserve it. I put the work in, and you can put me down against any guard in the NBA. … My numbers are up there with the best players in the world, and my team is winning. So, I mean, you have to reward that.

“At the end of the day I’m not too worried about it,” Thomas continued. “I only talk about it when people bring it up, so everybody’s always like, ‘He’s always talking.’ I’m not talking about it unless somebody brings it up. I’m just going to keep working though. My time is gonna come. I have a lot of faith in God, and I just have to keep working to get better.”

The 28-year-old Thomas had a career-high 28.9 points (third in the NBA) to go along with 5.9 assists per game last season. But his 5-foot-9 frame makes him a liability on the defensive end, he is still recovering from a concerning hip injury, and he remains one of the league’s more ball-dominant players.

Still, the Celtics this summer passed on the opportunity to draft Markelle Fultz and traded away Avery Bradley, two backcourt players who could have meant less playing time and/or money for Thomas in the long run. Thus, it sounds like they are as confident in Thomas’ future as Thomas is in theirs.