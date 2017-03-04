Isaiah Thomas takes shot at Suns for trading him

As the NBA’s second-leading scorer and the alpha dog of the team with the fifth-best record in the league, Isaiah Thomas is getting more and more comfortable with talking his trash.

Ahead of his current team, the Boston Celtics, playing his former team, the Phoenix Suns, on Sunday, Thomas took a dig at the Suns for trading him away back at the 2015 trade deadline. Here’s what he had to say, per the Celtics’ official Twitter account:

"It's like they gave me a Christmas gift sending me away," Isaiah Thomas says of the Suns trading him to the Celtics. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2017

The Suns traded Thomas to the Celtics in exchange for Marcus Thornton and a future first-rounder that they eventually wound up packaging to the Kings for the draft rights to Marquese Chriss. For his part, Thomas responded simply by blossoming into an elite offensive point guard and making back-to-back All-Star appearances in Boston since being dealt.

Thomas has been carrying himself with some serious swagger in his step lately, and you knew he wasn’t going to miss the chance to remind everybody of the revenge narrative ahead of Sunday’s game.