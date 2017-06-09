Ad Unit
Friday, June 9, 2017

Isaiah Thomas, son roast Al Horford in funny Instagram video

June 9, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Isaiah Thomas

Al Horford is getting hit with some friendly fire.

All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, Horford’s teammate on the Boston Celtics, posted a video to his Instagram Story on Friday of his son flinching on a shot attempt and captioned it “The Al Horford.”

It’s an obvious reference to the incident in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals when Horford flinched at an errant free throw attempt coming his way.

Granted, Thomas had his own embarrassing moment during that Conference Finals series, so perhaps it’s only fitting that he passes on the roasting torch.


