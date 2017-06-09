Isaiah Thomas, son roast Al Horford in funny Instagram video
Al Horford is getting hit with some friendly fire.
All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, Horford’s teammate on the Boston Celtics, posted a video to his Instagram Story on Friday of his son flinching on a shot attempt and captioned it “The Al Horford.”
Isaiah Thomas’ son flinched #AlHorford (via @Isaiah_Thomas) pic.twitter.com/42vgJKW2Ye
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2017
It’s an obvious reference to the incident in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals when Horford flinched at an errant free throw attempt coming his way.
ICYMI during the bloodbath last night, Horford locked up a spot in next wk's Shaqtin for being SCARED of a REBOUND pic.twitter.com/Datze6luDf
— Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) May 20, 2017
Granted, Thomas had his own embarrassing moment during that Conference Finals series, so perhaps it’s only fitting that he passes on the roasting torch.