Isaiah Thomas has funny reaction to DeMarcus Cousins trade

The consensus around the NBA was that the Sacramento Kings got very little in return for All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

How little of a return did they get? The Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas had a funny comment about it.

I don't even think @NBA2K would let that trade happen even with the trade override option off LOL — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 20, 2017

Cousins is arguably the best center in the league, but due to his looming free agency as well as his issues as a hot-head, teams were not willing to give up much for him. The Kings ended up settling for a trade from New Orleans that included Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, a first-round pick and a second.

It’s not a lot — and Vlade Divac even admitted the team had a better offer on the table days earlier — that they passed on.

As for the Celtics, well they could have used a difference-maker like Cousins, but reports say they weren’t that interested.