Monday, February 20, 2017

Isaiah Thomas has funny reaction to DeMarcus Cousins trade

February 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

NBA 2K trade

The consensus around the NBA was that the Sacramento Kings got very little in return for All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

How little of a return did they get? The Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas had a funny comment about it.

Cousins is arguably the best center in the league, but due to his looming free agency as well as his issues as a hot-head, teams were not willing to give up much for him. The Kings ended up settling for a trade from New Orleans that included Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, a first-round pick and a second.

It’s not a lot — and Vlade Divac even admitted the team had a better offer on the table days earlier — that they passed on.

As for the Celtics, well they could have used a difference-maker like Cousins, but reports say they weren’t that interested.


