Ad Unit
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Isaiah Thomas has funny explanation for emojis

February 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Isaiah Thomas

All it took was one emoji tweeted by Isaiah Thomas to send the internet into a frenzy. And now the Boston Celtics guards is explaining the meaning behind his tweet.

Thomas sent out a tweet on Monday evening that contained just one emoji of eyes looking at something. NBA fans went nuts over the emoji tweet, thinking it signified the Celtics were making a trade.

Nothing materialized in Boston, and now Thomas is explaining why he sent the tweet.

Are you buying Thomas’ explanation? Did he really think he could tweet that and not cause speculation and uproar? If so, then he probably forgot about how he primed his audience with this tweet over the summer.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus