Isaiah Thomas has funny explanation for emojis

All it took was one emoji tweeted by Isaiah Thomas to send the internet into a frenzy. And now the Boston Celtics guards is explaining the meaning behind his tweet.

Thomas sent out a tweet on Monday evening that contained just one emoji of eyes looking at something. NBA fans went nuts over the emoji tweet, thinking it signified the Celtics were making a trade.

Nothing materialized in Boston, and now Thomas is explaining why he sent the tweet.

Isaiah on his suggestive emojis: "I was watching a tv show man." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 23, 2017

Isaiah: "I didn't mean to shake things up like that. I didn't mean to do that to y'all." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 23, 2017

Are you buying Thomas’ explanation? Did he really think he could tweet that and not cause speculation and uproar? If so, then he probably forgot about how he primed his audience with this tweet over the summer.