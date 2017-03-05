Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Ulis face off in funny jump ball (Video)

Sunday’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns did a tremendous job of representing the little fella.

Midway through the second quarter at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and Suns guard Tyler Ulis both hit the deck trying to corral a loose ball and a jump was called. The two players, who both stand 5-foot-9, squaring off at midcourt made for quite the entertaining spectacle.

Here is another angle that shows the actual jump ball:

The two-time All-Star Thomas, who seems to have been partially motivated by revenge on Sunday, may have gotten the better of the rookie Ulis this time around. But we’ll see if it’s Ulis’ turn for revenge when the Celtics and the Suns meet again, this time in Boston, on March 24.

Video via NBA Reddit

UPDATE: Ulis won’t have to wait until the 24th for his revenge after all as he wound up having the last laugh by hitting the game-winning three over Thomas after Thomas fumbled the ball away on the final Celtics possession.