Isaiah Thomas throws down windmill dunk in Instagram video

Isaiah Thomas is the same height as Nate Robinson, went to the same college as Nate Robinson, and now apparently has the same hops as Nate Robinson.

In a video he posted to Instagram Saturday, the 5-foot-9 Boston Celtics point guard threw down quite the impressive windmill jam for a man of his size.

I still got it! Lol A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Though Thomas, the second-leading scorer in the NBA this season, still has yet to register an in-game dunk over the course of his six-year professional career (per Basketball Reference), he does have some sneaky bounce (as Trevor Ariza can definitely attest to). Just another one of the many hardwood talents of Mr. Fourth Quarter, folks.