Report: Isiah Thomas a ‘dark horse candidate’ to become Knicks president

New York Knicks fans are hoping the team can somehow find a way to move forward now that Phil Jackson is no longer in charge, so they will likely shudder at the thought of Isiah Thomas making a return.

A source close to the Knicks reportedly told Frank Isola of the New York Daily News that the door is not completely closed on Thomas returning as Knicks president.

One person close to the Knicks described Isiah Thomas as a "dark horse candidate" to become Knicks president. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

James Dolan on Isiah 7 years ago: "I will continue to solicit his views. He will always have strong ties to me and the team." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

That seems unlikely, but it would be vintage Knicks.

Thomas, a 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time champion as a player, was a complete disaster in coaching and executive roles with the Knicks. He coached the team for three seasons from 2006-2008 and had a .314 winning percentage.

Prior to that, Knicks owner James Dolan hired Thomas as the team’s president of basketball operations. The Knicks managed to become one of the worst team’s in the league despite having one of the highest payrolls. And if that wasn’t enough, there was also a sexual harassment scandal in the workplace.

Thomas was as unpopular as you can get with the fans, and he’d be even less popular if Dolan brought him back now. We can’t see it happening.