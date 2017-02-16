Isiah Thomas has great quote about Isaiah Thomas’ play

There are still some people who confuse current Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas with retired Detroit Pistons great Isiah Thomas, but the latter is embracing the resemblance for one fantastic reason.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio Thursday, the 55-year-old Thomas dropped this priceless quote about the play of the 28-year-old Thomas.

"I love how there is a guy named Isaiah Thomas in Boston breaking all of Larry Bird's records" @iamisiahthomas the play of @Isaiah_Thomas — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 16, 2017

Of course, the Thomas-led Pistons and the Bird-led Celtics were fiercely bitter Eastern Conference rivals in the 1980s, doing vicious battle in the postseason year after year. As such, it’s easy to see why the 12-time All-Star Thomas, who has been taking great pleasure lately in mocking his old adversaries, can appreciate the irony of his quasi-namesake’s presence in Boston.