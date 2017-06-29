Isiah Thomas says he has no interest in rejoining Knicks

Feel free to breathe a sigh of relief, Knicks fans — Isiah Thomas is not coming back.

Not long after a report surfaced mentioning Thomas as “dark horse candidate” to replace Phil Jackson as president of basketball operations, Thomas tweeted that he has no interest in the job.

I'm not interested in joining @nyknicks. I'm happy with the @nyliberty & NBATV. I wish the best for the Knicks and @PhilJackson11 — Isiah Thomas (@iamisiahthomas) June 29, 2017

Thomas, a 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time champion as a player, was a complete disaster in coaching and executive roles with the Knicks. He coached the team for three seasons from 2006-2008 and had a .314 winning percentage.

Prior to that, Knicks owner James Dolan hired Thomas as the team’s president of basketball operations. The Knicks managed to become one of the worst team’s in the league despite having one of the highest payrolls. And if that wasn’t enough, there was also a sexual harassment scandal in the workplace.

Knicks fans would have been furious if Thomas returned. Dolan may make some questionable decisions, but even he isn’t ignorant enough to make a move like that.