Report: Jabari Parker benched for sharing locker room conversation with media

Jabari Parker did not start Milwaukee’s game against the Miami Heat on Saturday for violating a team rule, which marked the first time all season he did not start. Now we’re learning about the team rule he violated.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes, Parker was benched for disclosing private locker room conversations with the media.

The Bucks have lost five in a row. After Friday’s loss to the Magic — their fourth straight loss — Parker revealed that the team had a players-only meeting and that his opinions were not well received.

Milwaukee’s players apparently did not appreciate Parker violating the locker room talk privacy rule and decided the proper punishment would be for him not to start against Miami.

Parker scored 16 points in 32 minutes off the bench against the Heat. He’s averaging 20.4 points per game this season, but is learning about the importance of following team rules.