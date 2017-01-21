Jabari Parker benched vs. Heat for violating team rule

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and may have some in-house drama to go along with it as well.

Bucks starting forward Jabari Parker came off the bench behind rookie Thon Maker Saturday against the Miami Heat for violating a team rule, head coach Jason Kidd said, per Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Coach Jason Kidd said Parker is not starting due to violation of a team rule. But Parker will play vs. the Heat, Kidd said. — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) January 21, 2017

Kidd on Parker coming off bench: "One of the team rules was broken. That's the only reason Maker is starting." — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) January 21, 2017

Parker still played 32 minutes in the 109-97 loss to Miami, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Kidd didn’t provide any additional information about the violation. But it’s worth noting that the Bucks held a players-only meeting after a 112-96 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday during which Parker’s opinions didn’t appear to be all that well-received.

Bucks held a 35-minute team meeting after loss to Magic to talk over issues during 4-game skid. — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) January 21, 2017

Jabari Parker said he spoke up in team meeting for first time and "was getting thrashed." But said at least he gave his perspective. — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) January 21, 2017

Parker has been playing quite well this year with 20.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as his athleticism seems to have returned to pre-ACL injury levels. But this latest skid has seen Milwaukee fall to tenth in the Eastern Conference, and the last thing they need right now is any sort of internal conflict.