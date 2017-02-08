Ad Unit
Jabari Parker leaves game with sprained knee (Video)

February 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jabari Parker left Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks game after suffering a scary looking knee injury that the team termed a sprain.

Parker went down in the third quarter with the injury, which was similar to a season-ending torn ACL injury he suffered in 2014. The Bucks broadcast compared the two:

After Parker left the game, the team announced he would not return.

Parker had 14 points in 20 minutes at the time of this injury. The former Duke player was the No. 2 overall pick by Milwaukee in 2014. He played just 25 games in his rookie season because of his knee injury.


