Jabari Parker leaves game with sprained knee (Video)

Jabari Parker left Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks game after suffering a scary looking knee injury that the team termed a sprain.

Parker went down in the third quarter with the injury, which was similar to a season-ending torn ACL injury he suffered in 2014. The Bucks broadcast compared the two:

Bucks broadcast compares Jabari Parker's 2014 left ACL tear w/ his apparent left knee injury vs. Heat pic.twitter.com/3NK6lndXXi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 9, 2017

After Parker left the game, the team announced he would not return.

Jabari Parker suffered a sprained left knee and will not return tonight. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2017

Parker had 14 points in 20 minutes at the time of this injury. The former Duke player was the No. 2 overall pick by Milwaukee in 2014. He played just 25 games in his rookie season because of his knee injury.