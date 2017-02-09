Jabari Parker has torn ACL, out 12 months

For the second time in his young NBA career, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker has suffered an ACL tear.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe first reported that Parker had torn his ACL again and would obviously be out for the season after an awkward fall in Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Bad news: MRI shows JaBari Parker has torn his ACL again, league sources say. Official update from Bucks expected shortly. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 9, 2017

According to Bucks coach Jason Kidd, Parker will need a full year to recover, which will keep him sidelined well into next season.

Coach Kidd: Jabari Parker suffered a torn ACL last night and will have a 12 month rehabilitation process after surgery. pic.twitter.com/cv1aSZpKD0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2017

It’s awful news for Parker, who, at the age of just 21, has done this before. It’s barely over two years since his previous ACL tear which cost him the bulk of the 2014-15 season. It remains to be seen what impact a second major knee injury in three years will have on his future.