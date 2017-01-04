Jae Crowder not happy with Celtics fans for cheering Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics fans tried to do a bit of recruiting on Tuesday, and Jae Crowder was not appreciative.

Celtics fans had some scattered cheers for Utah’s Gordon Hayward, who could be a free agent at season’s end and has been linked to a move to Boston. Crowder took note, and he did not like it one bit.

“I heard the cheering before the game. I didn’t like that at all,” Crowder said, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN. “I think that was a sign of disrespect to me from the fans. That sparked a little fire in me. I just felt disrespected.”

Crowder even went to Twitter to drive home his annoyance.

HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK… SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017

The disrespect drove Crowder to a very strong game, as he scored 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting, with five of his baskets coming from beyond the arc.

Crowder has a stake in this, because Hayward would likely be taking his starting job. He can console himself in the knowledge that the last recruiting pitch made by Celtics fans didn’t quite bear fruit.