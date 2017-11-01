Jahlil Okafor could join Celtics if bought out by 76ers

Jahlil Okafor badly wants a buyout from the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Celtics are a possible destination for him if he receives it. The problem is Philly isn’t too keen on the idea of a buyout.

The Sixers on Tuesday declined Okafor’s fourth-year option, which will make him a free agent after the season. However, Philly retains his rights for this season even though they’re not playing him a ton. The reason they don’t want to buy him out is because then they’d be giving him away, compared to if they traded him.

“Bryan (Colangelo) didn’t think [a buyout] would be a great idea,” Okafor said. “Because he said he would be giving me away to a team for free. But that’s pretty much where we stand right now.”

The Toronto Raptors are a team with whom the Sixers had trade talks involving Okafor, but that deal did not materialize. Now Sixers reporter Keith Pompey of Philly.com says the Celtics would be a likely landing spot for Okafor if he is bought out.

Assuming @JahlilOkafor did get a buyout, the #Celtics would be the most likely destination for the center. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 1, 2017

The Cs have expressed a lot of interest and have a disabled player exception. #Sixers are aware of that, perhaps that's why no buyout. https://t.co/xsp5h6VNVO — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 1, 2017

Because Philly is intent on competing in the East, they wouldn’t be wild about seeing their former No. 3 overall pick go to a rival in Boston. That’s probably why they’re in no rush to buy out the big man.