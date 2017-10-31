Jahlil Okafor reportedly could push for contract buyout

The Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday decided not to pick up their fourth-year option on Jahlil Okafor, which could have a ripple effect.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reports that Okafor could now seek a contract buyout from Philly after the team decided they don’t want him back next year.

The Sixers’ decision to bypass Jahlil Okafor’s fourth-year option could lead Okafor to press for a contract buyout, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 31, 2017

Sources say Okafor may opt to push for a buyout agreement now that the former No. 3 overall pick will be an unrestricted free agent in July — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 31, 2017

A parting of ways between the two sides wouldn’t be at all surprising. Philly had a $6.3 million option on Okafor for next year, which isn’t a lot of money compared to what top players make in the NBA, and they still declined it. They’ve simply lost faith and interest in the youngster.

Okafor was the No. 3 overall pick in 2015 and averaged 17.5 points and 7 rebounds per game as a rookie. The 21-year-old center has been the subject of ongoing trade rumors the past two years and has struggled to find minutes. Getting him a fresh start elsewhere is really overdue.